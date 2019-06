Nearly 500 families of labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were rendered shelterless as 250 jhuggis at Baghar Mandi in posh Trikuta Nagar area near Jammu were razed to ashes in a devastating fire in the wee hours of Monday.

While police said that cause of fire was being ascertained, victims said that it was caused due to leakage of an LPG cylinder. There were no casualties.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.