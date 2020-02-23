Jamiat resolution urges people to decline NPR enumerators

Noted scholars and intellectuals under the aegis of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind unanimously passed a declaration rejecting National Population Register (NPR) for being in “gross violation of Article 14 of the Constitution” and urged people to “politely decline” enumerators.

“We unequivocally reject NPR as it is a gross violation of Article 14 of Indian Constitution. NPR is the first stage of data collection to prepare NRC as per Citizenship Act, 1955, and Citizenship Rules, 2003. It is patently discriminatory, divisive, exclusionary and unconstitutional and targets communities on the basis of religion, class, caste and gender,” reads the resolution.

The brainstorming session chaired by Maulana Qari Usman Mansurpori, president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, was held on Saturday at the Jamiat headquarters in the national capital.

The resolution also states: “We strongly condemn the targeted killings of peaceful demonstrators by police firing in various states, especially Uttar Pradesh. The state has become a laboratory of state repression on peaceful dissent… We salute the multi-religious peaceful protest…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.