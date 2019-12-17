Jamia violence: Delhi Police arrest 10, none of them students

Vehicles torched by the protesters against CAA in Jamia Millia on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Vehicles torched by the protesters against CAA in Jamia Millia on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested 10 people from Okhla area in connection with the violence that rocked Jamia Millia Islamia University Sunday evening. A police spokesperson said most of the accused have a criminal background and none of them are students.

“10 men from the Jamia Nagar area have been arrested in connection with the violence. Most of the accused have a criminal background. None of these are students. Police identified them with the help of CCTV footage,” Delhi Police spokesperson M S Randhawa told The Indian Express.

Randhawa also said that their custody will be given to the crime branch for further investigation. “Investigation has so far revealed that arrested men had instigated the crowds and also vandalised public property. @DCPSEastDelhi’s team will hand over their custody to the crime branch for further investigation,” Randhawa added.

On Sunday evening, several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured as police entered their campus and lathi-charged them after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in South Delhi turned violent.

Police had thrown teargas shells inside campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters — Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students — set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.

On Monday, the university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar demanded a high-level enquiry against police entry into campus and the crackdown on students a day earlier. She said the university would also file an FIR against “unidentified police personnel” for the “violence and vandalism”.

On the other hand, more than 30 policemen, including senior police officers of South and South East districts, sustained injuries while dispersing students and locals protesting the new citizenship law outside the campus.

