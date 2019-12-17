Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Live now

Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates: Jamia violence matter before CJI bench today

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde agreed to hear the matter only when "all rioting" stops. The bench said students don’t have a “licence to break law and order”.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2019 10:24:48 am
cab, cab news, caa protest, caa protest today, caa protest latest news, cab protest, cab today news, citizenship amendment bill, citizenship amendment bill 2019, citizenship amendment bill protest, citizenship amendment bill protest today, citizenship amendment bill 2019 india, citizenship amendment bill live news, cab news, citizenship amendment act, citizenship amendment act latest news Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE UPDATES: Police outside Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: The Supreme Court Tuesday will hear allegations of police excesses on students protesting against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde agreed to hear the matter only when “all rioting” stops.

The bench had said students don’t have a “licence to break law and order”. “The only thing we want is that the violence must stop,” said the bench, adding, “if protests and violence and damage of public property will be there, we will not hear the matter”.

On Monday, students from across the country, including from premier institutes such as IIT-Bombay and IIT-Chennai, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, protested against the police action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for peace and said that “no Indian has anything to worry” over the amended citizenship law, which has triggered a nationwide agitation.

Live Blog

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act by students across the country. Supreme Court to hear Jamia matter. Track LIVE UPDATES

Highlights

    09:56 (IST)17 Dec 2019
    ‘Rioting must stop’: SC puts condition before hearing police crackdown on Jamia students

    A day after Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University became the venue of the police crackdown, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the matter Tuesday, but placed a condition that “rioting must stop”. Taking strong note of the damage to public property, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had warned that it won’t hear the matter if “rioting and destruction of public property continues”.

    09:51 (IST)17 Dec 2019
    Jamia violence: Delhi Police arrest 10, none of them students

    The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested 10 people from Okhla area in connection with the violence that rocked Jamia Millia Islamia University Sunday evening. A police spokesperson said most of the accused have a criminal background and none of them are students. Read More

    Vehicles torched by the protesters against CAA in Jamia Millia on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
    09:51 (IST)17 Dec 2019
    Welcome to our live blog

    Welcome to our live blog. The Supreme Court Tuesday will hear allegations of police excesses on students protesting against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Follow to get all the latest updates here

    Jamia violence, citizenship amendment act, CAA, what is CAA, what is CAB, CAB, supreme court, student protest, delhi news, india news Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Police personnel outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University as students stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

    Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates:

    Posting a series of tweets the morning after at least 100 protesters were injured when police stormed the Jamia campus in Delhi, Modi said the “violent protests” were “unfortunate and deeply distressing” and pointed to “vested interests” who “divide us and create disturbance”.

    Taking to Twitter to address the protesters, the Prime Minister posted: “Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.”

    “The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. Large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India’s centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood,” he said

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.