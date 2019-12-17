Citizenship Amendment Act Protests LIVE Updates: Jamia violence matter before CJI bench today

Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE UPDATES: Police outside Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday. Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE UPDATES: Police outside Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: The Supreme Court Tuesday will hear allegations of police excesses on students protesting against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde agreed to hear the matter only when “all rioting” stops.

The bench had said students don’t have a “licence to break law and order”. “The only thing we want is that the violence must stop,” said the bench, adding, “if protests and violence and damage of public property will be there, we will not hear the matter”.

On Monday, students from across the country, including from premier institutes such as IIT-Bombay and IIT-Chennai, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, protested against the police action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for peace and said that “no Indian has anything to worry” over the amended citizenship law, which has triggered a nationwide agitation.