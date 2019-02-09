Jamia professor accused of sexual harassment sent on leave

A day after students of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Faculty of Fine Arts alleged they were roughed up and sexually harassed by “goons close to the head of the department”, the university administration Friday suspended three students. The students had been protesting for nine days demanding the ouster of the HoD on charges of sexual harassment, unfair marking and favouritism.

The university on Friday also sent HoD Hafeez Ahmad on leave.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ahmad said all charges against him were “fabricated”.

“I have not heard from the administration… that they are sending me on leave. In fact, I had requested medical leave because it was getting too much to take all this. I have been targeted and I will speak in my defence soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, PRO Ahmed Azeem said in a statement: “Taking serious note of the complaint against three male students of Faculty of Fine Arts by girl students of the Faculty… the action has been initiated against them. Pending the decision of the Disciplinary Committee, they are hereby suspended with immediate effect from the University and debarred from entering the campus and attending the classes for two weeks.”

“University administration has also sent Prof Hafeez Ahmad, HoD, Applied Arts, Faculty of Fine Arts on leave. Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, Prof Nuzhat Kazmi will be the officiating HoD, Department of Applied Arts,” he added. Azeem, however, said the protesting students were being “misled by factions backed by certain vested elements”.