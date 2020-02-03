Police probe as Jamia reports another firing Sunday night

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and others gather outside Jamia Nagar Police station. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and others gather outside Jamia Nagar Police station.

Police forces in the area were asked to reach Jamia late Sunday night, after reports of a shooting near the site of the anti-CAA protests. While the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) claimed a shot had been fired, Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh said police are filing an FIR based on the complaint. “Investigation is on,” Gyanesh said.

The message asking Station House Officers (SHOs) and their staff in the South East district to reach Jamia was flashed from the control room on behalf of the DCP at 12.20 am.

#JUSTIN: Protest happening outside Jamia Nagar police station after locals alleged that two scooterists fired at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia. Police verifying all the facts before taking any legal action. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/VYuf1SVSR5 — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) February 2, 2020

The alleged shooting comes a day after two shots were fired at the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh, and three days after firing outside Jamia. While no injuries were reported in Shaheen Bagh, a Jamia student was injured Thursday.

According to the JCC, the latest incident involving two unidentified persons was reported from outside gate number 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia. A statement by the committee claimed that one of them was wearing a red jacket, and they were on a red scooter. No one was injured, the statement said.

According to Mohd Prafull (25), who claimed to be an eyewitness, the two men were riding a scooter and wearing helmets. “The pillion rider got off the scooter and fired. They didn’t raise any slogans,” said Prafull, who is studying TV journalism at Jamia.

Faizan, who is pursuing his graduation from IGNOU and claimed to be an eyewitness, said: “Around midnight, two people came and fired. I was 20 metres away when this happened.”

As a crowd gathered outside Jamia police station demanding an FIR be filed, a senior police officer said, “As soon as the matter was reported, the SHO rushed there. He hasn’t found anything from the spot so far, but we are considering eyewitness accounts and investigating the matter.”

Ayesha, a student of Jamia, who also claimed to be an eyewitness, said: “We were protesting peacefully. As soon as we came near gate number 8, a shot was fired. Everyone started running after the person but he got away. After some time, the police arrived.”

Jamia Nagar SHO Upender Singh assured students who had gathered outside the station that he “will stay here all night and won’t let anything happen”. “There are two pickets, checking has been done continuously for eight hours… You have told us the vehicle number and we are investigating it,” he told students.

