Jamia law student booked for online post on J&K encounter

A 22-year-old law student of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi was booked on Thursday on the basis of a complaint by a Bajrang Dal officebearer over a post on her Instagram account on the May 3 Handwara encounter. The FIR was registered in Bulandshahr’s Khurja police station.

According to the FIR, the student, Mahoor Parvez, through her Instagram post last Sunday, “ tried to sow seeds of acrimony among different sections of society.”

“While our soldiers are laying down their lives for the country, some elements within our nation who have their vested interests to serve are maligning their sacrifice.We will not tolerate such anti-national activities and will take to the streets if she was not arrested by the police soon,” said Praveen Bhati, a lawyer and Seh Sanyojak of the Bajrag Dal’s Bulandshahr unit.

“We have lodged the FIR under non-bailable IPC sections 505-b (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause,fear or alarm to the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility ) ,505-2(statements creating or promoting enmity,hatred or ill will between classes) and the relevant sections of the IT Act,’ ” Subhash Singh, in-charge of Khurja police station, told The Indian Express on phone.

The student has deleted her Instagram and other social media profiles after her post drew flak.

