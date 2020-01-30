Jamia firing: Amit Shah assures action, Kejriwal replies ‘please take care’

Shah’s reaction comes after the Delhi Police detained the accused. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Shah’s reaction comes after the Delhi Police detained the accused. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Hours after a gun-wielding man opened fire at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi’s Jamia area, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the government doesn’t tolerate such incidents and assured that the culprit won’t be spared.

“Today I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that took place in Jamia and have instructed them to take strict action. The central government will not tolerate any such incident. It will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared,” Shah tweeted.

आज दिल्ली में जो गोली चलाने की घटना हुयी है उसपर मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात की है और उन्हें कठोर से कठोर कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। केंद्र सरकार इस तरह की किसी भी घटना को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी, इसपर गंभीरता से कार्यवाही की जाएगी और दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

After Shah’s tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the home minister to ensure law and order in the national capital. “What is happening in Delhi? The law system of Delhi is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi’s law and order,” the chief minister tweeted.

In the firing, a 25-year-old Jamia student was shot in the hand. The injured student has been identified as Shadab Najar, a mass communication student hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. He has been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

In a vídeo of the shooting, the armed man can be heard saying, “Yeh lo azaadi…Hindustan zindabad…Delhi Police zindabad.” Delhi Police personnel were present at the spot when the shooting took place.

The students of Jamia were to hold a march to Rajghat on the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The shooting comes days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur at a BJP rally encouraged those present in the crowd to chant ‘Goli maro saalon ko.’ Thakur, addressing an election rally Monday, repeatedly chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko” and had people responding with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

It roughly translates to “What should be done with traitors of the country? Shoot them”. The Election Commission has imposed a further 72-hour ban on Thakur.

