Jamia crackdown looked like Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Uddhav Thackeray

Two days after police barged into the Jamia Milia Islamia campus and lathi-charged students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday likened the police crackdown on the students to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. An “atmosphere of fear” was being created with such actions, news agency PTI reported.

On Sunday, the Delhi-based university had virtually turned into a battlefield after police entered the campus and also used force, following protests against the new law.

Condemning the violence, Thackeray said, “There is a deliberate attempt to create an atmosphere of unrest in society. The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering the compound, it appeared like the Jalianwala Bagh massacre.”

He said fear was being created in the minds of the youth of the country. “I feel no country can remain stable where youth are disturbed. I ask the Centre not to destabilise the youth of this country,” he said.

Thackeray said the youth are the country’s future and they have a lot of potential. “The youth are like a bomb which should not be triggered. It is my humble request to the prime minister,” the chief minister said.

When asked whether there have been any protests in Maharashtra against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, Thackeray said, “The state is peaceful so far.”

