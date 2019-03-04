Jamaat-e-Islami ban: No plans to seize mosques, schools, says J&K govt

A DAY after the government issued notices to schools run by the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) — a former affiliate of Jamaat-e-Islami J&K — brewing anger in the valley, the J&K government on Sunday clarified that there are no plans to seize the mosques, schools and orphanages.

“Government spokesman Rohit Kansal this evening made it clear that schools, mosques and orphanages have been kept outside the scope of seizures and sealing in the wake of the ban imposed by the Government of India on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K,” an official release said.

“Action is being taken against offices, assets, properties and other equipment of the banned organisation… the ban is for 5 years and subsequent orders to do so have been issued by the State Government and the Deputy Commissioners.”

The government order has come a day after government issued notices to schools run by FAT. FAT runs over 300 schools across the state. While less than 20 of these schools are under direct administrative control of FAT, the rest of the schools are run by managing committees of the villages and neighbourhoods where they are situated.

Although the government has not banned FAT, government officials issued notices to these schools brewing anger in the Valley. In Bandipore’s Ajas village, the villagers took to streets when the local Tehsildar sealed a school run by FAT. The villagers forced the officer to remove the seal.