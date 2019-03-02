Jamaat-e-Islami ban against ideals of democracy: J&K parties

Political parties in the Valley questioned the Centre’s move of declaring Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir an “unlawful organisation”, saying it is “against the essence of democracy”. The PDP warned the Centre against its “muscular approach” while the NC said the ban would hamper the peace process. Separatists described the decision as “dictatorship”.

Meanwhile, police continued raids at houses of JeI workers on Thursday night and detained more than 50 activists of the socio-religious outfit from various parts of Kashmir. Several parts of the Valley observed a shutdown on Friday against the ban on JeI while restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar city to thwart protests.

Reacting the ban, former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Democracy is a battle of ideas, crackdown followed by banning of Jamat-e-Islami (JK) is condemnable, another example of high handedness and muscular approach of GOI to deal with political issue of J&K. “Why is GoI so uncomfortable with Jamaat-e-Islami? Radicalised Hindu groups representing fringe elements are given carte blanche to spread misinformation & vitiate the atmosphere… Is being anti-BJP anti national now?” said Mehbooba.

The National Conference also questioned the ban. “By ideologies we mean a specific mindset. It has to be tackled by arguments. By banning JeI, the government will achieve nothing but giving it a dissident glamour. The move will not help; it will rather impede the process of reconciliation and rapprochement in our state,” NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said.

Sagar said the ban was against democratic norms. “Banning political organisations do not behove a democratic country like India… The situation in our state is already grim and such measures will inadvertently hamper the peace process.”

The Peoples’ Conference said the Centre’s move was against the “ethos, ideals and essence of a vibrant democracy”. PC president Sajad Gani Lone said, “Jamat is a social, political and religious organisation. In a vibrant democracy, ideas have to be fought, not banned. This organisation has given us illustrious leadersHow can they be banned?”