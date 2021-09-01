Jallianwala Bagh: Rahul Gandhi calls revamp ‘insult to martyrs’, Punjab CM differs

Hours after AICC leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to criticise the renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex as an “insult to martyrs”, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh deviated from the party line and said that the revamped memorial “looked nice” to him.

Amarinder, however, said he was not aware of Rahul’s tweet, adding that he also does not know what has been removed from the complex during the renovation of the memorial.

Earlier in the day, tagging screenshot of a report on social media outrage over the revamp, Rahul had tweeted, “Only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.”

Amarinder said, “I feel they needed to repair the walls that had developed cracks. The renovation looks nice to me.”