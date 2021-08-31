Jallianwala Bagh: After Rahul Gandhi calls renovation ‘insult’, Amarinder says it ‘looks nice’

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the renovated Jallianwala Bagh an “insult to martyrs”, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a different line, saying the revamped memorial looked “nice” to him.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of an event organised to distribute pensions across the state, Amarinder said, “I was a part of the inauguration function of the renovated Jallianwala Bagh when Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw it open for the public. A laser show was also organised. I feel they needed to repair the walls, which had developed cracks. The renovation looks nice to me.”

Gandhi had on Tuesday morning joined in on the growing criticism of the memorial, saying ‘only those who do not understand the sacrifice of martyrs would insult them like this’. He said he was the son of a martyr and and would not tolerate the insult to martyrs. “We are against this indecent barbarity,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. In another tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Those who didn’t struggle for freedom can’t understand those who did.”

जलियाँवाला बाग़ के शहीदों का ऐसा अपमान वही कर सकता है जो शहादत का मतलब नहीं जानता। मैं एक शहीद का बेटा हूँ- शहीदों का अपमान किसी क़ीमत पर सहन नहीं करूँगा। हम इस अभद्र क्रूरता के ख़िलाफ़ हैं। pic.twitter.com/3tWgsqc7Lx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2021

Amarinder’s statement came later, when he was asked by mediapersons to react on the renovation.

The Punjab CM’s reaction has raised eyebrows within the Congress, coming at a time when he is facing a revolt from many of his colleagues.

Last month, the Congress high command appointed Amarinder’s bete-noire Navjot Singh Sidhu the party’s state unit chief. Recently, Cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa publicly said that Amarinder had a “quid pro quo” with Opposition Akalis.