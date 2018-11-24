Jallianwala Bagh memorial to get facelift

Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on Friday said that the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar will get a facelift as part of the government’s plans to mark the centenary year of the 1919 massacre.

The government has prepared a blueprint for the year-long commemoration of the massacre — of April 13, 1919 — as part of its efforts to mark the lives of eminent personalities and events of historical importance, Sharma said.

Sharma visited the site on Friday along with Urban Development Minister Hardeep Suri and BJP MP Shwait Malik.

Sources said in the absence of adequte time to float tenders for the project, the ministry has formed a committee under the Director-General, ASI, and the project will be executed through NBCC. “We will also have an interpretation centre, a musical fountain and a light and sound show to tell the story of what happened there. We will also develop the site around the well where people gave up their lives,” the minister said.

The Tourism Ministry will also be involved in the renovation of the historical site, so that suitable infrastructure for tourists can be created, he added.

While the Tourism Ministry has already earmarked Rs 8 crore for the project, the Culture Ministry will provide additional funds, if required.