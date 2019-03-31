Jallianwala Bagh massacre 100th anniversary: Vice-President to come, but event still not planned, says Tarlochan Singh

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Amritsar on April 13 to mark the 100th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, said a Jallianwala memorial trust member adding that the function is yet to be planned.

Former MP and Vice-Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, Tarlochan Singh, who was appointed trustee of the Jallianwala memorial trust last year, told The Indian Express, “I have got communication from the secretary culture of union government that the vice-president will come for the function on April 13 afternoon. But the function is yet to be planned.”

As The Indian Express highlighted in its report on March 19, the state and central governments have failed to chalk out any plan to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

“I will ask state government to take the lead to plan the function. I hope there will be at least two days function for the anniversary on April 12th and 13th. It is a big occasion and it should be observed accordingly,” he said.

“The plans were affected because trust is under central government and state government has less role to play in it. But on ground, state government is more capable to organise the event. The election code of conduct has become biggest obstacle in observing of ceremony. No politician will be available for the function. I had met Amritsar deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon and suggested him to make some arrangements. I have told him that partition museum people have an exhibition related to the massacre that can be used for the event,” said Tarlochan Singh.

During the recent session of Punjab assembly, the government had demanded British government to apologise for the massacre. However, on they are yet to make any arrangements to observe the anniversary.

Trustees of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial trust include BJP state president Shawit Malik, however, the Centre also has not come up with any plans.