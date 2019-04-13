Jallianwala Bagh massacre 100th anniversary LIVE: British envoy pays tribute, says deeply regret what happened

Jallianwala Bagh massacre 100th anniversary: Political leaders across the country paid homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on its 100th anniversary on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to pay their respects with the former saying that the “valour and sacrifice (of the martyrs) will never be forgotten”. “Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of,” PM Modi tweeted.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also arrived at the memorial in the national capital and paid floral tributes to the martyrs along with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. In his message on the visitors’ book, British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith called the massacre “a shameful act in British-Indian history.” “The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflect a shameful act in British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused,” he said.
A massacre took place in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Baisakhi in April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Dyer opened fire on a crowd of people holding a pro-independence meeting, leaving hundreds of people dead and scores injured.
Cost of our freedom must never be forgotten: Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on its 100th anniversary today. "Today is the centenary of the brutal Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, a day of infamy that stunned the entire world and changed the course of the Indian freedom struggle. The cost of our freedom must never be forgotten."
Nation inbedted to martyrs of Jallianwala: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "India today observes the centenary of ghastly Jallianwala Bagh massacre at Amritsar. My heartfelt tributes and homage to everyone who sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. The nation will remain indebted to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs."
BJP leader writes to President: ‘Honour British journalist who brought out truth about massacre’
BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding a posthumous award for British journalist Benjamin Guy Horniman, who he said “narrated the truth of Jallianwala Bagh massacre by defying brutal British Censorship in 1919”.
“Benjamin Guy Horniman (1873-1948) as an editor of the paper ‘The Bombay Chronicle’ narrated the truth of Jallianwala Bagh massacre by defying brutal British censorship in 1919. He had to undergo a sentence of two years’ rigorous imprisonment. The paper ‘The Bombay Chronicle’ had to suspend its publication and Horniman was deported to Britain,” said Kalia.
PM Modi pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of."
British High Commissioner to India lays wreath at Jalianwala Bagh memorial
British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith lays wreath at #JalianwalaBagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre.
British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith at Jallianwala Bagh in the centenary year of the massacre (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi lays wreath at memorial
Congress President Rahul Gandhi lays wreath at Jallianwala Bagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also present.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi lays wreath at memorial (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
