Jallianwala Bagh massacre 100th anniversary LIVE: British envoy pays tribute, says deeply regret what happened

Jallianwala Bagh massacre 100th anniversary: Political leaders across the country paid homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on its 100th anniversary on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to pay their respects with the former saying that the “valour and sacrifice (of the martyrs) will never be forgotten”. “Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of,” PM Modi tweeted.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also arrived at the memorial in the national capital and paid floral tributes to the martyrs along with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. In his message on the visitors’ book, British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith called the massacre “a shameful act in British-Indian history.” “The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflect a shameful act in British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused,” he said.

A massacre took place in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Baisakhi in April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Dyer opened fire on a crowd of people holding a pro-independence meeting, leaving hundreds of people dead and scores injured.