Jalandhar: Wheat farmers warned against Yellow Rust attack

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has issued an advisory for the wheat farmers against Yellow Rust disease in the crop and also exhorted farmers to avoid unnecessary use of the urea.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Nazar Singh said that yellow rust is a disease that causes loss in crop yield and the disease appears as yellow coloured, powdery linear stripes on the leaves.

He said that the farmers must visit and monitor their wheat fields daily and in case they find symptoms of yellowing on wheat leaves, they must spray their wheat crop with 200 ml per acre Propiconazole.

He told the present weather conditions including temperature and winds are favorable for yellow rust disease.

Dr Singh added that farmers must keep a close vigil on the fields and if symptoms appear only spray should be done without any delay.

Further, Dr Singh appealed the farmers to not to use urea on the crop as the crop does not need urea after the 55 days of the cultivation as it would reduce their cost of cultivation.

