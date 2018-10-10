Three students with alleged links to Kashmir terror group arrested in Jalandhar

The DGP said the arrests followed the development and corroboration of various leads about the presence and activities of certain militant organizations and individuals operating in J&K and Punjab. (Representational image) The DGP said the arrests followed the development and corroboration of various leads about the presence and activities of certain militant organizations and individuals operating in J&K and Punjab. (Representational image)

Three Kashmiri students studying in an engineering college were arrested in Jalandhar on Wednesday, and police claimed to have busted a module of Kashmiri militant outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

The operation to arrest the students was carried out by a joint team of the Punjab Police and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police. All three students were nabbed in the hostel of the CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Suresh Arora, Director General of Police (Punjab), said in a statement issued here.

The police, which conducted a raid on the hostel early Wednesday morning, also claimed it had recovered two weapons, including an assault rifle, and explosives from the room of a student identified as Zahid Gulzar. Gulzar is a B. Tech (Civil) student and a resident of Rajpora in Srinagar. Gulzar was detained along with Mohammed Idriss Shah, a resident of Pulwama, and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, a resident of Noorpura in Pulwama.

The DGP said the arrests came after the development and corroboration of various leads about the presence and activities of certain militant organizations and individuals operating in Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act at the Sadar police station in Jalandhar.

Further investigations are in progress and the Punjab Police is working closely with J&K Police to unravel the conspiracy and network built by these outfits and individuals in the two states, DGP Arora said in the statement.

The DGP said the busting of the terror module belonging to AGH, and the recovery of weapons in Jalandhar, indicated the efforts being made by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to expand the arc of militancy on India’s western border.

Gazi Ahmad Malik, a resident of Shopian in Kashmir, was recently detained by the Punjab Police from Banur in Patiala, where he was studying in Aryans Group Polytechnic College. Gazi was linked to Adil Bashir Sheikh, a J&K Police Special Police Officer, who had fled with seven rifles from the residence of a PDP MLA’s house in Srinagar and was suspected to have joined militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Gazi was later handed over to the J&K Police for further investigations.

