Jalandhar: Three MBBS students killed in road accident

The motorcycle went out of control on the highway after which they fell and sustained serious injuries. (File Photo) The motorcycle went out of control on the highway after which they fell and sustained serious injuries. (File Photo)

Three MBBS students of Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Jalandhar died last late night in an accident on the National Highway near Pragpur, Jalandhar. The three were on a Bullet motorcycle on their way to a 24×7 restaurant in Phagwara to have dinner.

It is learnt that the three students had cleared their second-year exams, the result of which was declared on Monday and were going to celebrate. The deceased have been identified as Harkuldeep Singh of Batala, Tejpal Singh of Bathinda and Vineet Kumar of Patiala.

According to the police, the motorcycle went out of control on the highway after which they fell and sustained serious injuries.

Station House Officer (SHO), Narinder Mohan, said that the three had died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to civil hospital where after the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the families on Wednesday.