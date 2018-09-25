Jalandhar: Roof collapse incidents kill five, eight-month-old drowns

Heavy rains led to a flood like situation in many parts of north India. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/Representational) Heavy rains led to a flood like situation in many parts of north India. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/Representational)

Five persons died while a dozen people sustained serious injuries in six separate incidents of roof collapse in Kapurthala and Nawahshar due to heavy rainfall. Mohan Mahato (35) and his 13-year-old son, Garjesh Mahato, died in village Chuharpur at Nawanshahr, while his wife and other son were injured seriously.

Two children — Hari, 4, and Simran, 13, — both residents of Mehtabgarh locality in the Kapurthala city died, while their parents (father a rickshaw puller) sustained injuries after the roof of their room, where they were sleeping, collapsed around 1.30 am Monday.

Gurmej Singh, of Buta village also died due to roof collapse, while Harjeet Kaur and her two sons Harpreet Singh and Akash Deep, of Mohalla Jattpura sustained injuries after the roof of their room collapsed.

In Jalandhar, an eight-month-old girl drowned in the water that had accumulated at Preet Nagar locality after a heavy downpour on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kajal of Jaipur. She was the daughter of migrant worker Mahinder and Sangeeta, who had come here in search of work during Sidh Baba Sodhal Mela which is going on in city these days.

Hari Singh, grandfather of child, said Kajal was sleeping along with her mother on a wooden bench in the street. The girl fell from bench and her body was later found floating in the water.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for the victim’s kin. Station House officer (SHO) Heena Gupta said the child’s body was buried by family without informing the police.

