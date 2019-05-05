Jalandhar ‘missing cash’ case: Police recover Rs 2.13 cr more, Rs 2 cr still missing

The Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police on Saturday arrested one more person and recovered Rs 2.13 crore out of Rs 6.65 crore misappropriated by two assistant sub-inspectors after a raid at a house of a Jalandhar priest on March 29. With this, a total of Rs 4.51 crore has been recovered and 10 people arrested in the case, a senior police official said.

The SIT had on May 2 conducted coordinated operations in three districts – Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala – and recovered Rs 2.38 crore.

The SIT had earlier trailed the absconding ASIs – Joginder Singh and Rajpreet Singh – to Kochi. They were arrested by Kerala Police on Thursday. The SIT then secured their transit remand for further interrogation.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Police said that the SIT officials recovered Rs 1.1 crore that Joginder Singh had buried in an empty plot close to his house situated in Patiala. Another Rs one crore was recovered from the house of Rajpreet Singh, aslo in Patiala. In addition, Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from one Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sitarganj in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur district on Friday. He was later arrested.

The spokesperson said that in a related development, one Gurjant Singh alias Janti of village Shadipur in Patiala appeared before the SIT on Saturday. Gurjant, who runs an immigration firm, told the SIT that Rajpreet Singh had met him on April 3 at his office and gave him Rs 2 lakh to ensure IELTS clearance and foreign visa for his wife. He feared that the money given to him by Rajpreet maybe part of the embezzled amount. Gurjant handed over the money to the SIT.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, who tweeted about the fresh recovery, appealed to people to come forward with any such information, which can assist the police in cracking the case. Gupta said investigation in the case is on and the full amount alleged to have been embezzled will be recovered soon.