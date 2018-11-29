Jalandhar MC alerts Canadian Embassy: Man sends forged documents for verification

A case of illegal immigration to Canada has come into light after Canadian Embassy sent the documents of a Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (JMC) Engineer to JMC officials for verification. The said engineer had attached the salary slip of JMC, his I-card and a recommendation letter from a Joint Corporation.

The engineer had mentioned his name as Sanjeev Kumar on the I-card where his designation was mentioned as Corporation Engineer. He had also attached the recommendation letter for visa application issued by joint commissioner Parampal Singh Bhatia.

When the current Joint Commissioner of Corporation, Rajiv Verma, started the verification process, he discovered that there was neither any engineer by the name of Sanjeev Kumar, nor any joint commissioner by the name of Parampal Singh Bhatia ever employed by the corporation.

All the attached documents — the I-card, salary slip and recommendation letter of joint commissioner — were forged and the phone numbers mentioned on the visa application were also wrong numbers.

Rajiv Verma said that they have sent the report to the Canadian Embassy and also filed a complaint with Police Commissioner, Jalandhar. Police have started an investigation to nab the culprit. Earlier too, a human trafficking case had come into light in which the forged documents of the two schools of Kapurthala district were used to send 25 youths to France in 2016.