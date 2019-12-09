Jalandhar girl’s murder in Canada: Working to get Prabhleen’s mortal remains back soon, says Foreign minister

Follow Us:
By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: December 9, 2019 7:56:06 am
MP Chaudhary had met with the External Affairs Minister and raised the issue with him in New Delhi. He had requested the Minister to bring the mortal remains of photojournalist Gurdial Singh's daughter to Jalandhar on Government of India's expenses.

The Indian Consulate in Canada is closely following the matter of death of Prabhleen Kaur and taking steps to bring her mortal remains to India, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said in a letter to MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who is representing Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Prabhleen Kaur, who belonged to village Chitti in district Jalandhar, was murdered in Surrey, Canada last month allegedly by her husband, Peter (18).

MP Chaudhary had met with the External Affairs Minister and raised the issue with him in New Delhi. He had requested the Minister to bring the mortal remains of photojournalist Gurdial Singh’s daughter to Jalandhar on Government of India’s expenses.

Union Minister Jaishankar wrote in his letter that an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team of federal police was investigating the case as one of homicide. “Moreover, our Consulate is working closely towards earliest transportation of mortal remains of of late Prabhleen Kaur from Canada to her native place Jalandhar, Punjab,” he added in his letter to MP.

