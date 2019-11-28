Jalandhar girl’s murder in Canada: Police find 18-yr-old boy’s body, say not looking for any more suspects

Four days after a 21-year-old girl hailing from Jalandhar was found murdered in Canada’s Surrey, the Canadian police have closed the investigation in this case following the recovery of body of an 18-year-old boy. The boy is believed to be the main suspect in this case. According to the police, he was the resident of mainland British Columbia.

According to a tweet from Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHTI), “In response to media enquiries about last Friday’s #IHIT investigation in #Surrey BC, we can share with you that the homicide victim was a 21yo female from India and the 2nd deceased was a 18yo male resident of the Lower Mainland. We are not looking for further suspects”. In second tweet, they added,”Due to privacy laws, we are not commenting on the names of the deceased as there is no investigative need to do so. No further information will be released at this time. We acknowledge the tragic nature of this case and our condolences go out to the affected families”.

The girl’s father, Gurdyal Singh Matharoo, said that he has applied for visa on Wednesday. “We will go there first and after getting all the details we would be able to comment on this,” he said.

The girl, Prabhleen Kaur (21) of Chitti village near Lambra in Jalandhar district, was shot dead at her place last Friday. She had done Business Management course from Langara College in Vancouver and had gone to Canada in 2016.