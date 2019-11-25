Jalandhar girl murdered in Canada, cops inform family back home

A 21-year-old girl from Jalandhar has been murdered in Canada, her family were informed Sunday. Prabhleen Kaur (21) hailed from Chitti village near Lambra in Jalandhar district and had gone to Canada on a study visa.

“My daughter has gone there on November 14, 2016 and currently she was working full-time after completing her course in business management,” said inconsolable father, Gurdyal Singh Matharoo.

Prabhleen studied business management from Langara College in Vancouver and was living in Surrey. The family was not informed about how she was killed and who were the culprits.

“Her room has been sealed by the police and we do not have any information about how she was murdered,” said an inconsolable father.

“My world has been shattered completely….She was very happy there and her mother, Manjit Kaur, had visited her twice in the past two years. Her mother had just returned three months back after staying with her for nearly three months,” said the father, recalling Prabhleen’s last visit to her native place two years back.

The mother said that the place where Prabhleen stayed was one of the safest places in the main city. The family now plans to visit Canada to speak to her friends to ascertain what happened to their daughter. Prabhleen has a younger brother who studies in Jalandhar. She had no enemies and had cordial relations with all her friends, said the father.