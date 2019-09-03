Jalandhar floods: Just one breach plugged in Shahkot, 10 more to go

Two weeks after floods hit Jalandhar, just one breach out of 11 has been plugged in the district’s Shahkot subdivision, where 50 villages were badly affected. On Monday, the Jania breach, which was around 600 feet wide, could be plugged eight days after work on it was started last Saturday.

Local youths contributed in a major way in plugging this breach by bring trollies full of sandbags and also worked day and night with the administration.

Apart from this breach, there are several other major breaches including ones at the Gatta Mandi Kasu village, Mandala Channa, Mandala, Giddarpindi, Chak Wadala which are are yet to be plugged.

In Sultanpur Lodhi, the work plugging of all the four breaches is yet to be completed. The estimate of actual loss is being taken by the officials of various department.

Meanwhile, PSPCL has restored the power at all the affected villages and Punjab Mandi Board has started the construction of several roads which got dismantled under the flood water.

Low attendance at government schools

Around a dozen schools are yet to be opened in the flood affected areas and the school which have already opened have low attendance. Kulwant Singh, a government school teacher in Lohian, said that they are facing major problem because of the low attendance of the students. “Several parents had sent their children to their relatives due to fear of outbreak of the disease after floods and it may take a week or so to have 100 per cent attendance in schools,” he said, adding that from this month the midterm exams will also take place in government schools.