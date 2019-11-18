Jalandhar: Deadly ‘late blight’ disease attacks potato crop in Doaba

Cloudy weather coupled with moderate rain showers in the past some days has invited deadly ‘late blight’ that now threatens the potato crop. Experts recommended immediate measures to save the crop as late blight travels fast if once it breaks out. This disease, which is a type of fungus, affects all parts of the plant.

Less sunny days and temperature between 10 to 25 degrees always brings the threat of ‘late blight’ attack. An Advisory regarding this has also been issued by the ICAR-Central Potato Research Station, Jalandhar. Dr Raj Kumar, head of the potato station, said that they have predicted more attacks using an App, which predicts blight attacks after weather data is fed into it.

He said that ‘late blight’ starts appearing at some places as it starts attacking the plant from the leaves touching the ground and fungicide spray must be done in such manner that it must cover the lower leaves too.

The advisory says that the fungicide can be repeated after 10 days, however depending on the disease intensity, the interval can be increased or decreased. “It is also advised not to repeat the same and same fungicide over and over again,” said Dr Raj Kumar, adding that it always attacks the crop at the period of tuber formation or little before.

The advisory to the farmers also says that potato crop in which fungicide has not been applied yet and late blight has not appeared, must be sprayed with Mancozeb 75 WP or Chlorothalonil 75 WP.

“It should be mixed in a ratio of 250 gm in 1000 litre water per hectare,” said experts at the research station, adding that in case the late blight has already appeared then 3 kg Cymoxanil 8 per cent and Mancozev 64 per cent or Febamidone 10 per cent and Mancozeb 60% or Dimethomorph 9 per cent and Mancozeb 60 per cent must be mixed in 1000 litre water to spray in a one hectare area.

In Punjab, tuber formation has already started and if this disease attacks the crop, the farmers are likely to suffer heavily, he added. Potato is a major crop of this region having area of 90,000 to 95,000 hectares with a total production of 22 to 25 metric tons. Almost 25 per cent area of potato is sown in Jalandhar district only and the seed of the potato crop is also grown in Jalandhar and surroundings which is being supplied to all over the country from here.