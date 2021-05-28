Jalandhar DC recommends FIR against hospital for malpractice, overcharging

The action followed a complaint filed by family members of a patient who had died at the hospital.

The Jalandhar district administration has decided to intensify its crackdown against hospitals indulging in malpractices, with the district Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Thursday recommending registration of FIRs against Shamsher Hospital for flouting the rules.

In a communiqué to the Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner Thori observed, “Prima facie it appears to be a case fit for investigation by the police department. If allegations are substantiated during a probe, then a case may be registered under relevant provisions of law against Shamsher Hospital”.

The Deputy Commissioner had on May 18 had suspended Level-II Covid care facility (for new admissions) at Shamsher Hospital after a preliminary report submitted by the health authorities flagged malpractices and overcharging patients.

The action followed a complaint filed by family members of a patient who had died at the hospital. The complainants had alleged that the patient, who was ill, was rushed to Shamsher Hospital, where he was admitted in Level-II covid care ward without a RT-PCR test.

The complainant had further alleged that in another case of serious oversight, the patient was given Level-III treatment at the Level II Covid centre, thereby putting his life under serious threat. The complainant had also levied allegations of overcharging for medicines and injections by the hospital.

The committee had in its preliminary report highlighted that there was a mismatch between the medicines issued by the hospital and those administered, use of expired medicine for the treatment of the patient, and the hospital opting for Covid test of the patient from a laboratory that was not even entitled to conduct that test. Following the report by the committee, the deputy commissioner had recommended registration of FIR against the erring hospital.

Diagnostic centre issued notice for overcharging Covid patient

In yet another case of action against healthcare providers failing to comply with government guidelines, the district administration Jalandhar has slapped a showcause notice on Kap Scan & Diagnostic Centre for alleged overcharging a Covid-19 patient.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori stated that a complaint was received that the said scanning center had demanded Rs 5,000 for a simple CT scan from a Covid-19 patient, who is also an advocate. However, the state government has capped the rate at Rs 2,000 for this test for Covid-19 patients.

The amount allegedly demanded by the hospital was in violation of the state government’s guidelines, hence a show-cause notice is being issued to the diagnostic center to furnish its explanation in the present case.

Manager of the diagnostic center, Rimple, told The Indian Express that they have received the notice from the DC office and the center’s managing Mirector, Dr Aman Kalra, will be able to give details. Dr Kalra, however, was not available for his comments.

The DC reiterated that any kind of laxity in this war against the pandemic would be highly unwarranted and stern action would be taken against the erring persons. He also urged people to file complaints with the administration in case they face any kind of overcharging and malpractices. People can lodge complaints with the control room telephone number 0181-2224417.

Earlier, the DC had recommended action against Atulaya Lab for overcharging after a complaint was received against it for charging Rs1,200 for Covid test against the prescribed rate of Rs 900 and also charging Rs 1,500 for collecting samples from home. A committee was formed and prima facie the allegations were found to be true. Action was recommended against it under Epidemic Disease Act 1897, and National Disaster Management Act, 2005.