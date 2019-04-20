Jalandhar cash recovery: Arrest warrants issued against two ASIs, 2 more charges added in FIR

Toggle Menu
The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mohali, on Friday issued arrest warrants against the two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) booked for alleged misappropriation of Rs 6.65 crore seized from Jalandhar-based priest Anthony Madassery. Meanwhile, sections of loot and dacoity were also added in the FIR against the three accused.

The SIT probing the case had applied in the court to obtain arrest warrants against the ASIs, Joginder Singh and Rajpreet Singh, where upon the court issued arrest warrants and permission to search upto May 2.

It is also learnt that the absconding ASIs may apply for interim bail in anticipation of their arrest. Police arrested the third accused, informer Surinder Singh, on Wednesday and he is on police remand till April 23.

Sections 392 (who so ever commits robbery) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC were added in the FIR after the statements of the eyewitnesses and questioning of Surinder.

Earlier the accused were booked only under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act at police station of state Crime Branch in Mohali district on April 12.

