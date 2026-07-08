Jalandhar Cantt railway station gets Rs 125 crore upgrade, PM Modi to inaugurate on July 17

Jalandhar Cantt railway station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 125 crore. PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the upgraded station on July 17. Check details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 06:56 PM IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu inspected Jalandhar Cantt railway station on Tuesday (Image: Northern Railway)Ravneet Singh Bittu inspected Jalandhar Cantt railway station on Tuesday (Image: Northern Railway)
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Redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantt railway station: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the redeveloped 110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt railway station on July 17. The station has been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) as part of Indian Railways’ (IR) initiative to transform stations into world-class passenger facilities. The station falls under the jurisdiction of Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway.

Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at the development and upgradation of stations over the IR network. The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

Also Read | Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Redevelopment of Rajasthan’s 151-year-old Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station nears completion

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu visited the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantt railway station to review preparations for the proposed visit of PM Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the station redevelopment project next week.

Jalandhar Cantt railway station redeveloped: Cost, features

The 110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station has been redeveloped at an approximate cost of Rs 125 crore. The modernised station now features a spacious double-height air concourse, heavy steel platform roofing, slip-resistant flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, improved connectivity through entry points from both sides of the city, and two new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) with widths of 6 metres and 9 metres.

The redeveloped station also includes a 40-metre-wide trough roof covering 200 metres of platform length, spread across 8,720 sq. metres, along with a 36-metre-wide air concourse spanning 1,770 sq. metres. Other key facilities include a newly developed second entry with a 300 sq. metre station building and a 4,855 sq. metre parking area to enhance passenger convenience.

About Jalandhar Cantt railway station

At present, Punjab’s Jalandhar Cantt railway station handles an average daily passenger footfall of around 7,500. The station serves 66 Up and 66 Down trains, including two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, one Humsafar Express, one Garib Rath Express, and several Mail/Express and Passenger train services.

“The station is exclusively dedicated to passenger services and does not handle any goods traffic,” the Northern Railway said in a statement.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Full list of redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab

In Punjab, a total of 30 railway stations have been identified for renovation and modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These are:

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Abohar, Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Beas, Bathinda Junction, Dhandari Kalan, Dhuri, Fazilka, Ferozepur Cantt, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar Cantt Junction, Jalandhar City Junction, Kapurthala, Kotkapura Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Muktsar, Nangal Dam, Pathankot Cantt, Pathankot Junction, Patiala, Phagwara Junction, Phillaur Junction, Rupnagar, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Sangrur and Sirhind.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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