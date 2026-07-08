Jalandhar Cantt railway station gets Rs 125 crore upgrade, PM Modi to inaugurate on July 17

Redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantt railway station: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the redeveloped 110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt railway station on July 17. The station has been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) as part of Indian Railways’ (IR) initiative to transform stations into world-class passenger facilities. The station falls under the jurisdiction of Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway.

Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at the development and upgradation of stations over the IR network. The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu visited the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantt railway station to review preparations for the proposed visit of PM Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate the station redevelopment project next week.