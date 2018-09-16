Jalandhar blast: Pro-Khalistan group claims responsibility for explosions

A day after four “low-intensity” blasts at Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar, the police were yet to get leads on the suspects even as some mediapersons Saturday received an email message, purportedly from Bhidhranwala Tigers Force of Khalistan, claiming responsibility for the explosions.

The email to mediapersons allegedly contained a snapshot of a handwritten note in Punjabi by one Dilbagh Singh on the letterhead of “Bhidhranwala Tigers Force of Khalistan”. It claimed responsibility for the blasts and said the police was trying to hush up the incidents that due to humiliation.

“Those who commit atrocities on Sikhs will be given sleepless nights and we will not give any warning but only take action. The cops who love their lives should stop committing atrocities on Sikhs… Khalistan Zindabad,” the letter allegedly claimed.

Jalandahr Rural SSP Navjot Singh Mahal, however, claimed that the letter did not seem authentic because of the language used in it as well as the mention about two incidents in Nawanshahr and Chandigarh which never occurred. “Such letter pad was never used by Bhindranwala Tigres Force outfit,” said the SSP.

Meanwhile, forensic and National Security Guard (NSG) teams reached Jalandhar Saturday and started their investigation.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner P K Sinha and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal met several people in the area, including shopkeepers who have CCTV cameras installed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App