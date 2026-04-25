Jal Shakti Ministry PSUs refer corruption cases against their officials to CBI

In a separate matter, the WAPCOS referred to the CBI a case of booking of turnover with the help of forgery and false documents by its own officials causing Rs 1.91 crore loss to the CPSE with respect to the North Koel Reservoir Project in Jharkhand.

Two Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) under the C R Patil-led Union Jal Shakti Ministry on Friday referred two separate corruption cases involving their senior officials to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation.

According to the ministry officials, the Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) and the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) wrote on April 24 to the CBI to investigate and file FIRs.

The NPCC has referred to the CBI for investigation into alleged “corrupt practice and demand of money against works” involving one of its Executive Director Dharmendra Mudgal. The NPCC has submitted an audio recording to the CBI, in which Mudgal and another NPCC official are allegedly discussing “amount of money”. Mudgal has now been placed under suspension with effect from April 23, said an official.