Toggle Menu
Jal Shakti Ministry: measures to save water started in 256 districtshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jal-shakti-ministry-measures-to-save-water-started-in-256-districts-5874112/

Jal Shakti Ministry: measures to save water started in 256 districts

The outcome of the first phase of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan was announced at a review by Cabinet Secretary in New Delhi on Friday.

Jal Shakti Ministry, indias Jal Shakti Ministry, drought stricken districts, water crisis, india news
 An estimated 2.64 crore people have already participated in the Abhiyan.

In a countrywide effort to enhance water security, especially in water-stressed districts, the Centre’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) has initiated over 3.5 lakh water conservation measures in 256 districts, said officials of the Jal Shakti Ministry on Friday.

Out of these, 1.54 lakh are for water conservation and rainwater harvesting, 20,000 relate to the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, over 65,000 are reuse and recharge structures and 1.23 lakh are watershed development projects. An estimated 2.64 crore people have already participated in the Abhiyan.

About 4.25 crore saplings were also planted as part of the efforts, the officials said. The outcome of the first phase of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan was announced at a review by Cabinet Secretary in New Delhi on Friday. Chairing a review meeting of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha, said . “JSA will do lot of good in the years to come. Our aim is to ensure the benefits reach the farmers at the ground-level,’’ he said today.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 West Bengal: On civic chief’s order, CCTVs outside councillors’ homes
2 J&K: At pilgrims’ halt, disappointment and promises to return next year
3 3 thrashed in Gujarat say attacked over ‘Shri Ram’ chant; cops deny claim