Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat tests positive for coronavirus

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Thursday announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Shekhawat said that he will be admitted to the hospital as advised by doctors. He also urged all his recent contacts to isolate and get themselves tested.

“I underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Shekhwat tweeted in Hindi.

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

The minister held two important meetings on Tuesday, PTI reported. One was on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL). Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended the meeting virtually while his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar was physically present at the meeting with Shekhwat, his deputy in the ministry Rattan Lal Kataria, and senior officials. Kataria was also present for another meeting alongside Shekhwat in a virtual conference with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Among other ministers who have contracted the virus so far are Ayush Minister Shirpad Naik, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

