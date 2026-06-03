1.5 crore artificial groundwater recharge, storage works under JSJB initiative: Minister C R Patil

Creation of over 1.5 crore artificial groundwater recharge and storage works have been reported across the country under the Centre’s Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative, with the majority of them created through community’s contribution, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said on Tuesday.

Patil said the initiative, launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to involve community efforts in water conservation during a video conference on September 6, 2024, has seen widespread public support. The initiative aims to enhance water recharge through rainwater harvesting/aquifer recharge/borewell recharge/ recharge shafts etc. with resource support from government and non-government resources like corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, industrial houses, civic bodies, he said.