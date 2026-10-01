Jal Jeevan Mission unites J&K Assembly as House worries over stalled schemes

4 min readSrinagarOct 1, 2026 07:30 AM IST
It’s rare for anything to unite the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly across party lines, but the Jal Jeevan Mission appears to have done just that. On the final day of the autumn session, delays in JJM projects and payments to contractors drew protests from both the treasury and Opposition benches.
Days after a House committee flagged several problems in the JJM, members of the Assembly raised concerns over what its findings could mean for the scheme. Legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Peoples Democratic Party and ruling National Conference flagged issues including delayed payments to contractors.
Over 3,000 schemes under the JJM have been the subject of a probe by a J&K House committee over the past year, and legislators told the House that with the probe pending, public works under the scheme have not been completed.
The committee flagged what it claimed was “gross negligence of administrative machinery” in the JJM in its 1,252-page report tabled in the Assembly on September 21. Among its chief concerns, the report flagged the absence of effective planning, supervision and monitoring, the decision to shift from Galvanised Iron (GI) pipes to High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) three years after the Mission was launched, and the sidelining of Panchayati Raj institutions. It blamed the Apex Level Committee for “allowing such a major decision to be taken at the lower level”.
The committee also recommended constituting a “High Level Committee” to enquire into “lapses” committed by members of the different committees, and urged that the panel examine the mechanism/procedure followed by the UT-level purchases committee while awarding contracts.
For his part, former High Court judge and sitting National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi, who headed the House committee, told the House on Wednesday that when some members here raised concern over alleged irregularities in the scheme, “a house committee was formed to probe it. We did not say stop the work or don’t pay contractors”.
But as the commotion continued, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather sought a reply from Minister for Jal Shakti Javed Ahmed Rana. “The house committee has recommended a blanket audit of all JJM schemes. This would amount to yet another probe, and it is likely that the execution on these schemes may continue to remain halted,” he said.
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He also said that several legislators had said in writing that there were no “irregularities” in the JJM in their constituencies, and that the schemes should continue. “I therefore propose that only the schemes identified by the committee or any member having issues be subjected to a comprehensive audit by the respective District Development Commissioners through teams comprising technical and financial experts,” Rana said.
But the concerns remained. People’s Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone said that as long as the probe is on, “the Centre will not provide funds to continue the scheme.”
Minister Javed Rana suggested that since the report had been submitted, the probe be considered closed. However, pointing to House rules, the Speaker said that the government would have to submit an action-taken report based on the suggestions of the House committee in six months. In the meantime, he said, “areas where there are no complaints or objections, may continue works and payments be released”. Members thumped their desks in support of the decision before the House was adjourned sine die.