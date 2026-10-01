Jal Jeevan Mission unites J&K Assembly as House worries over stalled schemes

The committee flagged what it claimed was “gross negligence of administrative machinery” in the JJM in its 1,252-page report tabled in the Assembly on September 21.

It’s rare for anything to unite the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly across party lines, but the Jal Jeevan Mission appears to have done just that. On the final day of the autumn session, delays in JJM projects and payments to contractors drew protests from both the treasury and Opposition benches.

Days after a House committee flagged several problems in the JJM, members of the Assembly raised concerns over what its findings could mean for the scheme. Legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Peoples Democratic Party and ruling National Conference flagged issues including delayed payments to contractors.

Over 3,000 schemes under the JJM have been the subject of a probe by a J&K House committee over the past year, and legislators told the House that with the probe pending, public works under the scheme have not been completed.