Jal Jeevan Mission ‘scam’: Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Subodh Agarwal retired on December 31, 2025 — days after the state government sanctioned his prosecution in the case. (File image)

Noose tightens around retired IAS Subodh Agarwal as the Rajasthan government has sent a requisition to New Delhi for a Look Out Circular (LOC) over the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh confirmed the development, which comes over a month after the state’s Bhajan Lal Sharma sanctioned his prosecution in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam – which has emerged to be one of the most controversial scandals under the former Congress government.

“We have sent the requisition for the LOC to the immigration office in New Delhi. Now, it is up to them when they will issue it. It is important to prevent him from leaving the country,” said Singh.