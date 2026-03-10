Exclusive: Union Cabinet approves Jal Jeevan Mission extension until 2028 with lower allocation

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved extension of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) till 2028, with an allocation of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, The Indian Express has learnt.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced extension of the JJM till 2028, with “with an enhanced total outlay”, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 on 1st February last year. However, the proposal was not approved till Tuesday.

It is learnt that the Rs 1.51 lakh crore JJM allocation approved by the Union Cabinet is lower as compared to the amount earlier sought by the Jal Shakti Ministry. The Jal Shakti Ministry is the nodal ministry that oversees implementation of the JJM.