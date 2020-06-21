Jal Jeevan Mission: Centre nod to Rs 1,829 crore for Maharashtra

The Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship project of the NDA government, aims at providing every rural household with a functional tap by 2024. (ejalshakti.gov.in) The Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship project of the NDA government, aims at providing every rural household with a functional tap by 2024. (ejalshakti.gov.in)

The Union government has approved funding of Rs 1,829 crore for the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Maharashtra for 2020-21.

While informing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about this through a letter on Saturday, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urged the state to take help of grassroots organisations to facilitate the process of every household getting access to drinking water by tap.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship project of the NDA government, aims at providing every rural household with a functional tap by 2024.

In his letter, Shekhawat reminded Uddhav that against the target of providing tap connections to 16.26 lakh households, Maharashtra has managed to reached 5.45 lakh households in 2019-20. He added that the state has an unspent balance of Rs 285 crore. Thus, along with the central allocation for 2020-21 and a matching state share, Maharashtra now has Rs 3,908 crore available to fund the scheme.

Further, the 15th Finance Commission has allocated grants worth Rs 5,827 crore to the state that has to spent mandatorily on supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting, water recycling, sanitation and maintenance of the open defecation free status, the letter said.

Shekhawat urged Uddhav to involve the local village community or gram panchayats and user groups in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of water supply systems in villages to ensure long-term sustainability to achieve drinking water security.

Of the 1.42 crore rural households in Maharashtra, 53.11 lakh have already got tap connections. Maharashtra plan to achieve its 100 per cent target by December 31.

