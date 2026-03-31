Money starts flowing again: 5 states get Rs 1,561 crore as Centre reboots Jal Jeevan Mission

Launched in August 2019, JJM aimed to deliver 55 litres per capita per day of drinking water to all rural households in the country by 2024. (File Photo)

The flow of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which had been halted in December 2024 after the scheme’s first phase ended and amid extensive scrutiny by the Centre over concerns of irregularities and inflated costs, has now resumed, with five states receiving a total of Rs 1,561.53 crore during the fiscal year 2025-26.

The release of central funds came days after the Union Cabinet on March 10 approved extension of the JJM (which is now called JJM 2.0) till 2028, with an additional central funding of Rs 1.51 crore—over and above Rs 2.08 lakh crore of the central share during the first phase (2019-2024).

“A total amount of Rs 1,561.53 crore has been released. Uttar Pradesh has been released Rs 792.93 crore, Chhattisgarh Rs 536.53 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 154.02 crore, Odisha Rs 65.31 crore and Maharashtra Rs 12.74 crore,” the Union Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.