Jakhar should test Ferozepur waters: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

Former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia Wednesday challenged Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar to test his popularity by contesting Parliamentary poll from Ferozepur constituency instead of Gurdaspur.

Addressing a gathering in Malout after a roadshow in Muktsar, the SAD general secretary (in-charge, youth) asked Jakhar to tell Punjabis why he was trying to leave his home constituency. “Jakhar’s true popularity had been tested once. The people of Abohar rejected him, despite the fact that a Congress wave was sweeping the State in 2017. It seems this is why he wants to run away to Majha,” Majithia said, adding Jakhar was venting his frustration by registering false cases against his political opponents.

Majithia also castigated Finance minister Manpreet Badal for lying in the Vidhan Sabha that no taxes were being enforced in the state. “The truth was that the common man had witnessed a 30 per cent increase in power tariff in two years from Rs 5 per unit to Rs 8 per unit. Even the industrial sector was being provided power at Rs 7 per unit against a promise of Rs 5 per unit.

Similarly, Scheduled Caste and backward class power consumers were feeling cheated as the partial 200 units per month free power facility had been effectively withdrawn. The facility is being given with a rider that anyone consuming more than 3,000 units per year will have to pay the full bill,” he said.

Muktsar legislator Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi was also present.