Jakhar: Badals scared of word ‘chitta’, so called painting drive in Sultanpur Lodhi ‘safedikaran’

PPCC president Sunil Kumar on Monday said the Badals are “scared” of the word ‘chitta’ (a common term for heroin), which means ‘white’ in Punjabi, and are hence using the term ‘Safedikaran’ to refer to their move of painting Sultanpur Lodhi white ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

“Sultanpur Lodhi is being white-washed and translation of ‘white’ in Punjabi is ‘chitta’. But they are using the word ‘safed’ which is a Persian word. They are scared of the word ‘chitta’ as they destroyed the youth of Punjab during their 10 years’ rule. They need to clarify as to why they have avoided using the word ‘chitta’…SGPC president as well as SAD president are calling it ‘Safedikaran’. Generations ahead will never forgive them for pushing Punjab backwards during their 10 years rule,” said Jakhar, who was in Jalalabad to accompany Congress candidate Raminder Awla in filing nomination papers for the bypolls.

Asked about reports of infighting in Congress at Jalalabad, he said, “We are united. If some have a difference of opinion, they will be made to walk along with us soon. This is Congress where people have the right to express their opinion and not BJP where no one dares to give his/her opinion. Even in SAD, people were thrown out as they tried to speak against the SAD president. We are fighting for welfare of people this bypoll and will win in all four seats.”