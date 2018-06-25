Jaitley on Emergency: ‘Mrs Gandhi’s tragedy was that she preferred popular slogans over sound policies’

Jaitley claimed, Indira Gandhi was advised that the second proclamation of emergency was required on account of internal disturbances. Jaitley claimed, Indira Gandhi was advised that the second proclamation of emergency was required on account of internal disturbances.

On the eve of the 43rd anniversary of Emergency, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday revisited the circumstances that led to its imposition by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 and claimed that a “phoney emergency” was imposed on account of a proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India.

In the first part of a three-part series of articles on Emergency, which was posted on the BJP website Sunday, he wrote: “It was a phoney emergency on account of proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed. The constitutional provisions were used to turn democracy into a constitutional dictatorship.”

He said that since the war with Pakistan in 1971, India was already in a declared stage of emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution on account of external aggression, and that there was no need to declare a second Emergency.

In the article, Jaitley claimed, Indira Gandhi was advised that the second proclamation of emergency was required on account of internal disturbances. “Accordingly, on the midnight of 25th and 26th June, a fresh proclamation was got signed by the President on a state of internal emergency. Simultaneously, with the proclamation under Article 352, another proclamation under Article 359 was issued suspending the fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, 21 and 22 of the Constitution,” Jaitley said.

“The tragedy of Mrs Indira Gandhi politics was she preferred the popular slogans over sound and sustainable policies.”

