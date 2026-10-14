‘World of chokepoints’: Countries weaponising finance, resources, says Jaishankar

Describing the current international environment as a “world of chokepoints”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that countries could use their control over critical resources and financial mechanisms to exert pressure on others.

“It’s today a world of choke points, and you know the tendency to weaponise. We tend to think of rare earths as an example, but the fact is even finance is a choke point. I mean sanctions are a choke point. I mean, people are weaponising their grip on finance or on the US dollar,” Jaishankar said, without naming any country.

The United States has recently passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which allows for sanctions on countries trading with Russia, while China maintains a near-monopoly and dominant control over the refining and processing of rare earth elements and critical minerals.

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Jaishankar was participating in a discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi in conversation with visiting Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

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What nations bring to the table

Jaishankar said global competition would increasingly revolve around what different countries could offer and the agreements they could negotiate to advance their respective interests. “We are moving to a world where the competition is going to be, to some degree, who has what to bring to the table, and then deals among them saying, you know, you do this, I do this. Let’s develop this together. Let’s trade this for each other,” he said.

Anand stressed the need for stronger enforcement mechanisms in the international arena, highlighting the role of international adjudicatory institutions such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, amid challenges facing international judicial institutions, following the US Department of State’s announcement of additional sanctions against the court.

In conversation with FM Canada @AnitaAnandMP, former Australia PM @MrKRudd and former UK PM @RishiSunak at the @BBGNewEconomy Forum, New Delhi. https://t.co/hz22gCLip9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 14, 2026

Middle power: a limiting definition

As the discussion was themed around ‘Is This the Middle Power Moment?’, Jaishankar said India was not comfortable being described as a “middle power”, arguing that the country’s population, economic size, and growth potential made the term limiting.

Countries in the middle of the global power structure would increasingly need to assess their own interests, formulate independent policies and build arrangements with one another, he said. “More than a middle power, in a way, we are powers in the middle. What would really define a middle power? To use the Prime Minister’s words, the countries who have the power to empower,” he added.

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“Would India be a middle power? It’s not a comfortable description because if you are the most populous country in the world, you have a GDP of $4 trillion, give or take, and you have a lot of growth ahead of you, staring you in the face, then the middle power somehow seems to be limiting itself by that definition,” he added.

He said countries would have to determine their interests and policies independently before reaching agreements with one another: “The middle powers would now each apply their own mind, stake out their own interests, figure out their own policies, and then reach arrangements with each other.”

However, Jaishankar cautioned against viewing the ongoing changes in the global order pessimistically. “But I still think we should not have a pessimistic view about this process of change,” he added.

India, a ‘natural option’ for Russia

A day earlier, in conversation with John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Jaishankar also dwelt upon India’s ties with Russia, China and the US. He said India is a “natural option” for Russia as Moscow increasingly turns towards Asia amid strained relations with Europe, asserting that New Delhi’s longstanding ties with Moscow have remained steady over the past eight decades and contribute to the balance of power in the region.

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“What we see clearly today is pretty much a broken, embittered relationship between Russia and Europe…The result of what has happened because of the Ukraine war is that Russia, perforce, has turned much more to Asia. In Asia, much of that is towards China. But I do believe it’s in our interest, and in the world’s interest, that Russia has multiple choices and that it has other relationships in Asia of great weight and consequence,” he said.

“We are a natural option in that regard because we’ve had very decent relations with Russia from pretty much the early start,” he added.

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Need to reset ties with the US

He also said that negotiations on the India-US trade deal were progressing towards a possible conclusion, adding that both sides were working to resolve outstanding issues. The external affairs minister added that the United States had changed the manner and basis on which it engaged with the world, requiring countries to reassess their bilateral relationships.

“The reality is the US has repositioned itself. It’s changed the manner in which it engages the world, the basis on which it engages the world. I think every country, in a way, has to recalculate and reset its relationship with the US,” he said.

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Flags boundary situation with China

On India’s position on normalising ties with China, Jaishankar said the boundary situation had to remain stable for broader bilateral relations to progress.

“The point we make to the Chinese is: ‘If you want a normal relationship, if the rest of the relationship is to move, it’s common sense. It’s a no-brainer that the boundary has to be stable.’ As the border areas are settling down, they have settled down to a great extent since 2024; the relationship is commensurately moving towards normalcy,” he said.

However, he also highlighted economic challenges in India’s trade and business relations with China, pointing to the imbalance in bilateral trade and difficulties faced by Indian businesses in accessing the Chinese market. “So we do believe today that we’re not getting a level playing field in China in the manner in which we have given a level playing field to them,” Jaishankar added.