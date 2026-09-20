Jaishankar to travel to US for UNGA High Level Session, likely to discuss Russia sanctions Bill

Jaishankar is visiting New York for the High Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly next week, and will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. (Dr S. Jaishankar﻿/Facebook)

Days after President Donald Trump signed the Russia sanctions Bill — allowing the United States to impose penalties on Russia’s energy trading partners, including India — External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to the US, offering a window for the two sides to have a discussion on the issue.

Jaishankar is visiting New York for the High Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly next week, and will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

Announcing his visit on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement: “EAM’s address at the High Level Session of the 81st United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for September 26. During the visit, EAM will also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings.”