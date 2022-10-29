scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Social media now an important tool for militants: Jaishankar at UNSC meet

Speaking at the special meeting of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that militants often use “tech, money and the ethos of open societies to attack freedom, tolerance and progress”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI/File Photo)

Highlighting the growing misuse of technology by militant groups, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that social media platforms and the internet are now often used for radicalisation and spreading propaganda to destabilise societies.

Speaking at the special meeting of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that militants often use “tech, money and the ethos of open societies to attack freedom, tolerance and progress”.

“Internet and social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the toolkit of militant groups,” he said.

To provide assistance to counter-terrorism projects in member states, Jaishankar announced that India will be making a voluntary contribution of half a million dollars to the UN Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism this year.

According to the External Affairs Minister, technology has thrown up new challenges for the government, particularly due to the country’s “nascent regulatory environment”.

He also flagged the risk posed by the unregulated use of unmanned aerial systems. “Being a relatively low-cost option, with an increasing ease of accessibility, misuse of these unmanned aerial platforms for this nefarious purposes by terrorist groups such as weapons and explosives delivery and targeted attacks have become an imminent danger,” he said.

Despite efforts by the UNSC over the last 20 years, Jaishankar said that the threat of terrorism has continued to grow, particularly in Asia and Africa.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 10:27:47 am
