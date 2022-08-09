Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss Russia conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to Ukraine’s Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the recent developments of conflict with Russia and its continuing global repercussions.

Jaishankar also assured Kuleba that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will reach Ukraine very soon.

This conversation took place weeks after names of three Indians, including that of chairman of National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), P S Raghavan, have appeared in a list of individuals prepared by a Ukrainian government agency for, what it says, “promoting Russian propaganda”.

“Appreciated the conversation today with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon,” he said.

India has maintained that the crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Apart from Raghavan — who retired as India’s ambassador to Russia in 2016, the list includes former National Knowledge Commission chairman Sam Pitroda and journalist Saeed Naqvi.