Jaishankar meets UK foreign secy, discusses Ukraine, Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met on Saturday and discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

After meeting Cleverly, who is in India to participate in the UNSC Counter Terrorism Conference, Jaishankar said, “Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly on his first India visit; shortly after our meeting in New York last month…Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.”

In the evening, Jaishankar also spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on telephone and discussed the Ukraine conflict. After the phone conversation with Blinken, Jaishankar said, “Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues.”

Cleverly’s is the first visit by a top-ranking official from Britain after Rishi Sunak took charge as the UK’s first Indian-origin prime minister on Tuesday. It is learnt that the two sides also took stock of the ongoing negotiations for the proposed Indo-UK free trade agreement.

During the visit, the British Foreign Secretary announced further collaboration between the UK and India through British International Investment.

This included 11-million pounds of UK funding invested in Kinara Capital, a woman-led fintech company, according to the British High Commission. British International Investment is designed to strengthen trade ties with the UK’s partners and generate economic growth.

The High Commission said Cleverly also announced a 22-million pounds investment by the UK-backed Neev II Fund into Hygenco, which will help India’s green energy transition by pioneering green hydrogen.

On the sidelines of the UN meeting, Jaishankar also met the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy and Albania’s Deputy foreign Minister Albania Megi Fino.

“So nice to meet with UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy. Her participation at the UNSC special meeting reflects the trust of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussed shared-threat terrorism poses to the world and the global responses,” Jaishankar tweeted.

On his meeting with Megi, he said the full potential of the bilateral relationship was discussed. “A good meeting with Megi Fino, Deputy FM of Albania. Her participation at the UNSC special meeting reflects our excellent coop’n during our UNSC tenure. Discussed exploring the full potential of our bilateral relationship. We will also cooperate closely in multilateral forums,” he said.