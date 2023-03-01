‘Entities working in India must comply with relevant laws’: Jaishankar tells UK foreign secy on BBC tax issue

UK Foreign Secretary brought up the BBC tax issue with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar today. “He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations,” a source said.

The BBC offices in India were surveyed last month as part of an investigation by income tax authorities. This had happened days after the government had blocked a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be aired in India.

In its official statement on the IT ‘surveys’, the Union finance ministry had said that the exercise had revealed that the “income/profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India”.

Jaishankar on Wednesday met British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is visiting India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

“Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK. Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme,” he said. “Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Cleverly is also going to mark a new scheme allowing young Brits and Indians to live and work in each other’s countries for up to two years, which was announced by the Home Secretary earlier this week.

During a visit to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, the British Foreign Secretary will mark the opening of the Young Professionals Scheme, an ambitious new partnership between the UK and India which allows up 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years.

He will also announce the creation of the UK’s first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, who will boost ties with India as a priority. “This envoy is the second of its kind to be announced by the UK (after the appointment of a Tech Envoy to the US in late 2020) and demonstrates our commitment to the region and tech-diplomacy,” a British High Commission statement said. The UK deployed its first Tech Envoy, Joe White, to San Francisco in 2020.

The statement said that the new Tech Envoy role will boost the UK’s status as a science and tech superpower. “The envoy will work with our partners in the region on areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology,” the British High Commission said.

In a statement, Secretary Cleverly said, “India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost our industries for the future. This landmark migration scheme will enable the brightest and best in both our countries to benefit from new opportunities.

“India is also an emerging global leader on technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector. That is why we will be sending our first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, to maximise the tech expertise of both countries,” he said

The British High Commission said that India has the world’s third highest number of tech unicorns and start-ups, with 108 start-ups gaining the unicorn status of a private company valued at over $1 billion. “This announcement illustrates the UK’s clear commitment to boosting partnerships in India and across South Asia,” it said.

On Thursday the Foreign Secretary will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to work with partners to advance global efforts on food and energy security, climate change and development.

“He will also continue to call Russia out at the G20 and work with partners to mitigate the global impacts of Russian aggression in Ukraine. If the war were to end today, the effects of the exacerbated food insecurity would still run into 2027,” the statement said.

Cleverly will also address an India-Europe business event in the capital where he will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to conclude a Free Trade Agreement with India. With more links than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region, the UK-India trading relationship is already worth £34 billion, growing by £10 billion in one year.