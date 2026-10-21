Jaishankar, Al Nahyan discuss West Asia crisis, peace initiatives, ways to enhance ties

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held bilateral talks with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai and reaffirmed New Delhi’s support for every initiative encouraging peace through dialogue and diplomacy in the West Asia Region.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance energy, trade and defence ties.

Al Nahyan, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening for a two-day visit amid a recent surge in attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, believed to be carried out by Houthi rebels. Last week, Jaishankar had made a visit to the UAE, where he held discussions with the leaders of the Gulf country.