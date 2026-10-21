Jaishankar, Al Nahyan discuss West Asia crisis, peace initiatives, ways to enhance ties

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held bilateral talks with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai and reaffirmed New Delhi’s support for every initiative encouraging peace through dialogue and diplomacy in the West Asia Region.
The two sides also discussed ways to enhance energy, trade and defence ties.
During his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said: “The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern… We continue to support free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy and fertiliser. I would also like to thank you, and through you, the UAE leadership, for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE.”
While noting how the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) established between India and the UAE has substantially boosted bilateral trade and financial ties, Jaishankar said that despite geopolitical challenges, the commercial partnership between the two nations continues to establish “new benchmarks”.
Explained
How India-UAE ties are expanding
Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed the $100 billion mark following the signing of CEPA, while two-way investments also continue to grow. The UAE is now India’s third-largest trading partner globally, after the United States and China.
“The bilateral trade has crossed the USD 100 billion mark since the signing of the CEPA, and two-way investments continue to grow, reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other’s economies,” he said, adding, “Cooperation in defence, energy and technology is acquiring a strategic character.”
In a post on X after the meeting, Jaishankar said: “A productive meeting with DPM and FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, undertaking a comprehensive review of our wide-ranging ties. The breadth and ambition of our cooperation is visible across the domains of trade, investments, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people ties. The India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”
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The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Al Nahyan and Jaishankar held discussions to enhance economic partnership and expand cooperation across various sectors. They also discussed cooperation between international organisations, as well as preparations for the UAE to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference and India’s participation in the event.
Al Nahyan was received by Maharashtra Minister for Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha. “This high-level visit reflects the close and regular engagement between India and the UAE, and will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said.